The Bermuda Standard is a collection of globally applicable standards. It includes human, company and object identity based on HubID, digital asset market data, and a rules and records repository anyone can contribute to.


Together these services help companies to quickly and transparently approach licensing approvals in the digital asset space. It also helps enable smart and self executing contracts covering IOT, object, legal, registration and supply chain sectors.

about us

Collaborate in a virtual state

Our mission to enhance collective consciousness is based on relationships and a new kind of money, Ven.

Hub Culture offers members access to a valuable ecosystem of services designed to support the needs of today’s global citizen based on a single digital identity owned by the member, called HubID.

HubID enables individual data ownership, privacy management and control - true to core principles of the company.

ULTRA is an exchange system for digital assets based on blockchain technologies.

ZEKE is an emergent intelligence and concierge host for the community. It learns from Specks, bits of data that can be priced in Ven and shared between users.

AGREE is a digital contract service to enable faster deal flow between members. AGREE forms the basis of a library of attributes, terms and conditions that inform Bermuda Standard, a growing repository of Specks to educate Zeke, and which can be shared at the nation-state level to improve cooperation.

The Open Audit Initiative is a real-time auditing service for the community.

what is hub culture?

Hub Culture operates around three functions - Pavilions (places to collaborate), Knowledge Brokerage (consulting and deal services) and Ven, a global digital currency. Ven was the first private currency to move into the financial markets and is priced from a mix of commodities and currencies. Ven delivers singular global pricing, a great currency FX hedge and green DNA to help support more sustainable economies. Pricing is available from Ven.VC. Use the Ven app to exchange value in 11 local languages and across 130 countries.

Over time, the network has evolved into a powerful ecosystem of technologies, including:

